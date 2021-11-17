Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Issues surface between Shanmukh & Siri

Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth are two strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house in its fifth season. Both are very good friends who had their share of fights. Now, the issues between the two have resurfaced once again. The latest promo confirms the same.

As per the latest promo, Siri and Shanmukh are seen sitting in the washroom to talk about something. Siri is seen crying and Shanmukh is visibly upset. He is clearly avoiding Siri and asking her to move away from her. Siri is upset and not able to take those words.

On the other hand, the housemates in the living room are worried about the same but captain Ravi says that he should give them space and not go in between.

Much to the shock of everyone, Siri goes into the washroom and locks her inside!