Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Kajal's eviction clears way for Top 5

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: RJ Kajal is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss TV show. Kajal survived 14 successful weeks in the Bigg Boss house. Her eviction has now cleared the way for the top 5 in the Bigg Boss house.

There are currently 5 members in the house who has all the potential to win the Bigg Boss title.

Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli, Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and VJ Sunny are the five contestants in the grand finale now.

The fight is going to be very tough for this fifth week in the Bigg Boss TV show. We have to see who will win the title this fifth season.

Most likely, there will be a male housemate as the winner this season as well. Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Abhijeet, and Rahul Sipligunj are the four winners in the past.