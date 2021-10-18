Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Lobo lands in big confusion!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Lobo is one of the weakest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. From the beginning, it is very clear that he is unfit for the Bigg Boss house. Lobo is extremely good to entertain the Bigg Boss house but he is not able to sustain in the house, thinking on his own. He is always dependent on others.

On Saturday, Bigg Boss played a game and sent Lobo to a secret room. Lobo is currently in the secret room. When Nagarjuna spoke to Lobo, Lobo expressed his confusion over continuing his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Lobo expressed an opinion that he would get out of the Bigg Boss house. Lobo said that he can't lie or maintain double standards in the house. But, Nagarjuna gave him enough motivation saying that he should continue in the house!