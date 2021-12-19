Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Star-Studded grand finale

Season five of the Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audience. The grand finale is taking place tonight and the grand event will witness the attendance of multiple celebrities. The promo of the same is already out on Star MAA.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor graced the occasion to promote their upcoming Hindi film Brahmastra. At the same time, the duo is joined by Rajamouli for the promotions of RRR. Shriya Saran also gave a dance performance.

Jagapathi Babu also graced the event to promote his next web series Parampara.

Nani, Krithi Shetty, and Sai Pallavi graced the event to promote the film Shyam Singha Roy.

We also hear that team 83 will grace the occasion to promote their film.

Sukumar and Rashmika are also seen at the event, for the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise.