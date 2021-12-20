Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: VJ Sunny hits a Jackpot!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is one of the popular reality TV shows in Telugu. The TV show is now generating a lot of interest among the audience. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host who confirmed that a new season will begin in two months. VJ Sunny who emerged as the winner bagged a jackpot.

VJ Sunny has received a remuneration of around 20-25 lakhs for his stay in the house for 15 weeks. At the same time, he bagged the prize money of 50 lakh rupees. Along with that, he was also awarded with 25 lakh rupees worth 300 sq.yard plot in Suvarnabhoomi Suvarnakuteer ventures. Sunny will also be getting a TVS Bike.

Altogether, Sunny's earnings for his 15 week stay in the Bigg Boss house is more than a crore rupees.