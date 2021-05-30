Bigg Boss Divi disappoints with her 'Cab Stories'

Divi Vadthya who played minor roles in movies like 'Maharishi' shot to fame with Telugu Bigg Boss. The actress played a crucial role in the recent releases 'D Company' and 'Cab Stories'. Though Divi gained a decent fanbase while staying in the Bigg Boss house, she grabbed some interesting offers even after getting out of the Bigg Boss house.

Divi She recently played a crucial role in 'D Company' movie which went unnoticed. Her recent release 'Cab Stories' movie is also receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. Despite having some thrilling moments, the movie disappointed the audience with its dull narration.

The actress has been trying her best to make use of her Bigg Boss craze but it looks like she is not meeting the right people. Divi is a talented actor for sure and let us hope that she gets her due soon.