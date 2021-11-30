Bigg Boss Episode 86 Highlights

The episode started with Kajal saying that she would have been very guilty if she stayed in the Bigg Boss house with the eviction free pass. Sunny said that he would have regretted it lifelong if he didn't use the eviction-free pass for her. Maanas and Kajal are seen talking about Ravi and Maanas says that Ravi has a conflict with everyone. Shannu is seen saying to Siri that he always saw Ravi as a gamer but is feeling sad when he left the house.

Shannu says that either of them should talk to Sreeram frequently to make him not to feel lonely. Sunny is seen making fun that he thought there was a mistake from Bigg Boss when Kajal got saved. Shannu is seen saying that Sunny cried when Ravi got evicted but started making jokes as soon as Ravi got out of the Bigg Boss house. Maanas asked Sunny why Priyanka is still surviving in the Bigg Boss house and Sunny says that she is genuine and also her friendship with Maanas was also cute.

Maanas is seen talking to Kajal that he is afraid of how his relationship with Priyanka is being portrayed. Kajal is seen hugging and crying Maanas. Priyanka is also seen crying. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Le Le Lele' song. Sunny is seen saying to Kajal that Srihan is so cool and it is so cool of him to behave so cool with her even though he got hurt with her behavior in the house. Priyanka is seen saying to Siri that Ravi used to be her go-to person in the house but is

Shannu is seen saying to Priyanka that the trio will nominate her if there is no option and they don't treat her as a friend and even Maanas is avoiding her after his mother came into the house. Maanas and Priyanka get into an argument. Shannu is seen saying to Siri that Deepthi got hurt which is why she didn't even give a glance at Siri. Siri got hurt and left. Shannu just made a funny comment without going behind her. Later, Siri asked him to apologize and he did.

Siri hugged Shannu again and cried. Bigg Boss started the nomination process. The housemates have to kick balls of the contestants they want to nominate out of the Bigg Boss house. Shannu nominated Kajal for her 'community' statement and the duo argue. Shannu nominated Priyanka as well. Priyanka said that she wanted to nominate Shannu and Ravi but cannot nominate now and want some time. Bigg Boss warns her to nominate two housemates.

Priyanka nominated Siri and Kajal. Sreeram nominated Maanas and Kajal and argued with both. Siri nominated Priyanka and Kajal. Sunny said that he cannot nominate his friends which is why he is nominating Siri and Sreeram. Maanas nominated Sreeram and Siri. Kajal nominated Priyanka and Siri. Bigg Boss announced that Maanas, Siri, Kajal, Sreeram, and Priyanka are in nominations this week.