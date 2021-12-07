Bigg Boss Episode 93 Highlights

The episode started with Siri and Shannu talking about the nominations. Shannu says to Siri that Kajal will play to reach the finals and targets her or Maanas. Kajal removes the Dishti of Sunny and Siri does the same for Shannu. Sreeram asked Kajal if they expected Priyanka's eliminations and they said that they have expected it but thought that she will get the sympathy votes.

Kajal and Sunny tease Maanas for singing 'Uppenantha' song for Priyanka. Shannu said that they are trying to start a new track with Siri and scold her for being so dumb. Siri cried. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Psycho Pilla'. Shannu asked Bigg Boss how they have been seeing him as he is a boring person. Shannu says that they have been planning to separate them and not to play in their way.



Bigg Boss starts a task. The housemates have to discuss among themselves and have to stand at a position from 1 to 6. The housemates discuss a lot for the same. Shannu says that he wants to stand at the number 1 position. Siri says that she wants to give no.1 place to Shannu and take 2nd place. All the housemates also say that they want to take the 1st position.

Maanas asked the housemates to give out their opinions. Sunny says that he doesn't want that as everyone will pick their friends. However, they decided to put out their opinions. Finally, based on the votes, Sunny stood at 1st place, Shannu took 2nd place, Kajal at 3rd, Sreeram at 4th, Maanas at 5th, and Siri at 6th place. Kajal says that she wants to talk to Shannu. Shannu and Kajal talk about the rankings.