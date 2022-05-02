Bigg Boss Fame Sohel Dropped A Heartfelt Note As He Got A Chance To Meet Megastar Chiranjeevi…

Tollywood's young hero Sohel who got the fame through the Bigg Boss reality show is now busy with handful of movies. On the occasion of his birthday, a few days ago, he announced a couple of interesting movies and treated all his fans. Off late, he once again visited BB sets and met Nagarjuna and showered his love on his best friend Akhil. Well, he also got a wonderful chance of meeting Megastar Chiranjeevi at the May Day event. So, he shared a few wonderful pics with his favourite actor and penned a sweet note expressing his happiness.



Along with sharing a few pics with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Sohel also penned a heartfelt note… He wrote, "Had a chance to meet the man with a golden heart, my inspiration, The legendary - @chiranjeevikonidela sir yesterday at a #mayday event. I was in a great surprise when he was already aware that iam doing #four movies and he even told couple of banners and technicians names involved in my upcoming movies. Feeling soo blessed for being remembered by #chiru sir to that extent. His greatness, humbleness and the way he encourages talent is always admired and I feel immensely lucky to be remembered to this level. With sirs blessings and wishes which I got yet again.. iam rejuvenated and will continue to give my best with a renewed energy and dedication. Very Very happy moment... #sohel #megastar #chiranjeevi sir #legend #tollywood #greathumanbeing #rolemodel #inspiration #thankyou #loveyou #sohelions #loveyouall".

This is his BB post and he is seen posing with great host Nagarjuna Akkineni. He also wrote, "Home Sweethome… My #biggboss home for #akki. It is always a visiting the home feeling to be back onto the sets of #biggbosstelugu… And sharing the stage with #nag sir is a luck. His energy and Charishma is contagious . Had a wonderful and great time being on the sets to support my jaan @akhilsarthak_official .. As I said… #sokhilforever. And such a joy to see my tom @ariyanaglory and other #contestants . I wish everyone a great success. All of them in the house as of now are #winners already. All the best guys. Thanks to #nagarjuna sir and #bb team for the love and support in my life."

Speaking about Sohel's work front, he will next be seen in Lucky Lakshman, Oraganic Mama Hybrid Alludu and Bootcut Balaraju movies.