Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Work in Progress

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows in Telugu entertainment space. Interestingly, the organizers are now having less time to gear up with the activities of season four. By this time every year, a lot of rumors do rounds in media about the contestants taking part in the show. Now, the buzz states that the internal team started the preparation for the same.

With the limited team available, the organizers are planning to list down some of the names and they also started approaching. A lot of those who were approached gave an opinion that they could decide about being a part of the show only once the lockdown ends.

As of now, the response is very less and the team is planning to create some buzz about the show in the media before moving further with their plans. More details on the fourth season will come out soon.