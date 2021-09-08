Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 3 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with Priyanka, Swetha, Viswa, Hamida and some others talking in the midnight. Priyanka said that she took the decision of getting the surgery done just in one night and it was really painful after that. The next day started with the housemates dancing for 'Side Side Please' song. Lahari and Kajal are seen talking about the nominations. Lahari said that she genuinely felt that Kajal is her competitor and she only felt good vibes from her as she also used to be active and bubbly throughout the day when she was working in the TV.

Bigg Boss gives the first captaincy task, Shakthi Chupara Dimbhaka. Everytime a lightening sound comes, a housemate should keep their hand on the power scan and the housemate who gets into the Power Room more will win. Viswa wins the task and enters the Power Room. Bigg Boss asks him to pick two contestants in the house who should pack all their things and keep them in the store room including the clothes they are wearing. They should wear opposite gender's clothes. Ravi gets dressed as a lady and Sunny flirts with him in a funny way. Viswa lifts Ravi and hugs him.

Viswa, Ravi, Sunny and Manas are seen talking in the Power Room. Viswa said that Ravi used to call him as 'Viswa Anna' when they first met at MAA Music and even though he has been calling everyone by name in the house, he addressed him as 'Viswa Anna' and he fell in love with the way how Ravi didn't change. Viswa says that he lost his brother last year and became emotional. Ravi consoled him and said that he can see his brother in him. Lobo and Siri argue with each other and scold each other. Immediately, the duo hug and laugh hinting that it is a prank. Sunny said that they are playing with emotions and Sarayu asked if it for content. Siri denies it. Later while talking to Viswa and Kajal, Siri said that she got hurt when Sarayu asked if it for content. Viswa consoled her claiming that she might have just said it but didn't mean it.

The second buzzer rings and Manas keeps his hand on the scanner. Jassi says that Manas diverted him when he has been standing there for the opportunity. Nataraj asks him to play his own game. Bigg Boss's task for Manas is that a contestant should sleep only after all the housemates slept and should wakeup if someone wakes up in the midnight. Kajal, Viswa, Uma and Priya are seen talking about handling Kitchen. Lahari asks Kajal not to be hyper everytime. Kajal gets offended and says that she is not over reacting. Lahari says that she has been attacking her personally. Kajal tries to explain but the duo ended up arguing with each other.

Kajal tries to solve the issue with Lahari but the latter claims that it is fine if she is not getting good vibes but she will not take offence. Lahari further added that Kajal might have come into the Bigg Boss house to give content and she came only to stay for 106 days and take the title. Kajal becomes emotional and comes to the garden area. Ravi said that both have a point and Kajal also talked to her in attacking mode. Jassi tries to save the place for Siri by keeping his leg on the seat. Anee requested him to take the leg and the duo gets into the argument. Anee screams at him and Jassi apologizes. Anee cries in the night.