Bigg Boss Telugu: 4 inmates into the medical room

Iceberg challenge is the first one in the Bigg Boss TV show as part of the Ticket to Finale segment. There are 7 members in the Bigg Boss house and all of them took part in the same. As part of the task, everyone will have to place their feet on the ice for a longer time.

Since everyone tried to give their best, the inmates tried to stand on the ice for a long time. Because of this, four inmates lost sense of their feet and they underwent a medical check-up in the medical room. Priyanka, Shanmukh, Siri, and Sreeram are the four inmates who opted for a medical checkup.

As per our sources, the four inmates are doing fine and there is absolutely no danger for them. The ticket to the finale is the test for Endurance, Speed, and Action.