Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Bigg Buzz on wild card entry

TV artist Navya Swamy
TV artist Navya Swamy

Highlights

  • Bigg Boss TV show is creating a unique interest among the audiences.
  • There is no decline in the TRP ratings. The TV show is performing to the expectations and is giving complete entertainment to the audiences.

Bigg Boss TV show is creating a unique interest among the audiences. There is no decline in the TRP ratings. The TV show is performing to the expectations and is giving complete entertainment to the audiences. Interestingly, there is a strong buzz going around the wild-card contestant in the house.

Going by the reports in the film nagar, TV artist Navya Swamy and TV host Varshini are reportedly in consideration for the wild-card entry.

At the same time, the show organizers are also contemplating bringing an eliminated contestant back into the house. Like how Nuthan Naidu and Shyamala in the second season, there is a chance that an eliminated contestant can make a re-entry in the house.

There are reports that Lahari or Swetaa Varma might make their re-entry in the Bigg Boss house.

Whatever it may be, we hear that the wild card entry or the re-entry would happen based on the polls from the audiences. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

