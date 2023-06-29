‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ winner VJ Sunny comes with ‘Sound Party’

After the recent “Unstoppable,” “Bigg Boss Telugu 5” title winner VJ Sunny is ready with a film titled “Sound Party.” The entertainer will hit the cinemas in August. Its title logo was released in the presence of senior film journalists such as YJ Rambabu and V Lakshminarayana. The cine journalists wished Sunny all the best and said that his rise from the days of journalism is awesome.

Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, the entertainer is bankrolled by Full Moon Media Productions. Sanjay Sheri is its helmer. Speaking on the occasion, presenter V Jaya Shankarr said that the movie has been completed with major hiccups. It took twenty-five working days to complete the shoot. Music director Mohit Rahmaniac, who knows Sunny as a friend, is kicked about the songs.

Sivannarayana quipped that the “Sound Party” is coming without sound pollution. Comedian Prudhviraj was all praise for the dedication exhibited by the team. "Our aim is to create diverse and engaging content that can appeal to all audiences. After the successful release of the critically acclaimed web movie 'Vitamin She', we embarked on a new journey with this movie. 'Sound Party' is our most important feature film to date," producer Ravi Polishetty said.

Director Sanjay Sherri profusely thanked his friend Jaya Shankarr for standing as the greatest pillar of support. When it was his turn, VJ Sunny thanked the US-based producer for extending the fullest cooperation. He also suggested that the theatrical release is going to be a blast.

The film also stars 'Amrutham' fame Sivannarayana, Ali, Saptagiri, '30 Years' Prudhviraj, 'Mirchi' Priya, Manik Reddy, Ashok Kumar, Kadambari Kiran, Gemini Suresh and others. Srinivas Reddy took the cinematography task and Mohit did music to the movie.