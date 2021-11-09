Bigg Boss Telugu: Captain Anee is a big flipper?

Anee is one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house who is aiming to win the title this season. After a long wait, Anee has become the house captain. In her captaincy, she is trying to ensure everyone listens to her rules and commands. What goes unnoticed is her flipping nature.

During the nominations in the tenth week, Anee initially commented that she does not want to nominate Shanmukh. Anee also gave a good reason for why she does not want to nominate Shanmukh.

However, she flipped her statement in no time and decided to nominate Shanmukh. However, Shanmukh is not on the final list of nominations.

Anee is developing hatred towards Maanas, Sunny, and Kajal. She is cornering the three inmates and trying to be in the safe zone.