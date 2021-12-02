Bigg Boss Telugu: Disappointing task in the show

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is creating a special interest among the audiences. The TV show is entertaining viewers for almost five years. But, the TV show witnessed one of the worst tasks ever in terms of creating harm to the inmates.



In the ticket to finale, there was a challenge for the inmates and they will have to stand on ice cubes. The task got misfired. Siri and Sreeram underwent big pain for standing in the ice cubes.



It has created a big pain for them and they had to see medical help. In the end, both got band-aids to their feet and ankles. Bigg Boss too realized the same and has changed the strategy.



Initially, he sent challenges for Endurance, Action, and Speed. But later, he changed them to Skill, Focus and Memory.