Bigg Boss Telugu: Discussion on Hit, Flop, and Positions

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show reached a crucial stage now. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV show's host. With the TV show reaching the 14th week end, the organizers are gearing up for the grand finale.

Interestingly, the Bigg Boss TV show witnessed an interesting episode on Saturday. In the episode, we can see Nagarjuna Akkineni asking the inmates to finalize their positions in the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna asked the inmates to give reasons for why they deserve to be in the top place.

Also, in the same episode, we can see Nagarjuna asking the inmates to decide and declare when did they not perform well in the house by giving Hit and Flop tags to each other.

It is an interesting episode to understand the opinions of the inmates. Also, we heard that Kajal is evicted from the TV show.