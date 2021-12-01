Bigg Boss Telugu: Endurance challenge results in big fight!

Bigg Boss introduced the Ticket to Finale game in the Bigg Boss house. According to this game, the inmates will have to play different challenges and become the winner. The inmate who becomes the winner will get a chance to be in the finale. For this, all the inmates collectively picked Endurance Challenge first.

The endurance challenge began on a fun and interesting note but it took an ugly turn after Bigg Boss asked Sunny and Shanmukh to exchange their positions.

After that, Sunny and Siri entered into arguments about the game. Siri grabbed balls from Sunny's bucket and it angered Sunny who decided to trouble Siri.

Sunny intentionally made Siri stand in the ice tub and he did not move away from her only to trouble her. In the promo, we could see Siri crying out of pain but Sunny has not moved from his place.

We have to see today's episode to see who won the challenge.