Bigg Boss Telugu Exclusive: This Contestant's 'Fake Elimination' on Sunday

Alekhya Harika is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house. She is a youtuber who enjoys a good fan base in Telugu states. From day one, she is giving her best and entertaining one and all. During the second week, her dance performance has created a rage too.

Nagarjuna announced that there will be double elimination during the second week. Already Karate Kalyani got eliminated from the TV show. The buzz in social media is that they will fake an elimination and bring Harika out of the house. Nagarjuna told the housemates that another person will get eliminated on Sunday.

According to reports, Harika will be sent to a secret room. This is to send a message to housemates that anyone can get eliminated irrespective of their talents and performances. With this, we can expect the housemates to play their game genuinely.