Bigg Boss Telugu: Exclusive update on week 8 nominations

Bigg Boss TV show enters its eighth week today. With 19 members, the TV show went on-air 7 weeks ago. 7 members are eliminated already and in the eighth week, the nominations are going to be emotional as well as interesting.

Going by the latest reports in the film nagar, there are six members in the nominations during the 8th week. The nominations procedure is all about the inmates receiving letters from their loved ones. The contestant who reads his letter will get nominated the contestant whose letter goes unread will not be in the nominations.

The nominated contestants are Lobo, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli, Ravi, Siri, and Shanmukh.

There are 12 members in the house and 6 of them placed themselves in the nominations. Most likely, Lobo might get evicted from the TV show this week.