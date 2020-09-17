Bigg Boss Telugu: Gangavva gives a shock to Bigg Boss organizers?

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Among the 16 contestants in the Bigg Boss house, Gangavva is one of the hot-favorite contestants for many. Gangavva is not just liked by all the housemates but she is also liked by everyone in the Telugu states.

Gangavva is getting special treatment in the house. She can sleep whenever she wants as the organizers have given her a special room, with an attached bathroom. Gangavva is also liking the special treatment that she is getting from the housemates.

The organizers wanted Gangavva to be in the house for 5 to 6 weeks. There is no chance that Gangavva stays in the house for 15 weeks. Neither Gangavva nor the organizers are wanting the same. The buzz is that Gangavva made her mind up and decided to come out of the house next week. She already conveyed her message to the organizes and if she comes out, it is indeed a shock to organizers who expected her to stay so long.