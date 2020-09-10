Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4:Physical tasks in the Bigg Boss house usually end up creating a lot of drama and also controversies. So far, Bigg Boss did not assign any task to the inmates this season. But, on Thursday episode, we are going to witness a huge physical task that surely will create enough drama.

A promo of the Thursday Episode was played at the end of Wednesday episode. As per the same, we are going to witness an interesting task that surely will bring up a lot of disturbances among the housemates. The housemates were divided into the groups during the task. We are not sure of the composition of the teams.

After the task, we may come across the person who could be the captain of the house.