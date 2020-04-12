Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 Telecast: Get Ready To Witness The Magic Of Junior NTR On Small Screen Once Again

This man has shown off his magic on small screen turning into Bigg Boss season one anchor…

He made the housemates dance on his wordings…

He entered the house and made the housemates binge on tasty dishes…

And

He finally announced the angry man Shiva Balaji as the winner of the show…

This all happened in the first-ever Bigg Boss show on MAA TV. Junior NTR turned heads with his awesome anchoring skills and made the TRPs raise with millions of views.

Now amidst the lockdown period, all the actors are also locked at homes. Thus shooting schedules are cancelled… Soo, to make the people sitting at home stick to their channel, MAA TV has come up with an amazing plan of action.

The TV channel officials announced that Bigg Boss season 1 will be telecasted once again on their channel.

Guess what???

This biggest reality show is going to air on the small screen from today itself. Tollywood PR Vamsi Shekar announced it through his Twitter page… Have a look!





Biggest reality show ever #BiggBoss season 1 gonna re telecast from today in @StarMaaMusic.

Young Tiger @tarak9999 just nailed as the host.. Let's enjoy his show again!!#NTRsBiggBossReTelecast pic.twitter.com/mwRORQdyiU — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 12, 2020

The main participants of this show are:

1. Archana

2. Prince

3. Hari Teja

4. Sameer

5. Shiva Balaji

6. Mamaith Khan

7. Madhu Priya

8. Sampoornesh Babu

9. Jyoti

10. Kalpana

11. Mahesh Katti

12. Adarsh

13. Dhanraj

14. Navdeep

15. Deeksha

Amidst the 15 talented contestants, Shiva Balaji has bagged the trophy making the Telugu audience get a winsome smile on their faces!!!

Young Tiger has nailed the show with much ease and panache!!! It is just like never before and never after!!!