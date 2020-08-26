Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to begin from Sep 6?

Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining reality shows in Telugu. The show was supposed to kick-off from 30th of this month but there is a delay now. The show organisers have picked a total of 30 contestants and put them in home quarantine. 16 out of 30 will be made into the final list. is one of the most entertaining reality shows in Telugu. The show was supposed to kick-off from 30th of this month but there is a delay now. The show organisers have picked a total of 30 contestants and put them in home quarantine. 16 out of 30 will be made into the final list.

As per the latest reports, the show is going to begin from 6th September. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host for the fourth season of the TV show in Telugu. Already, 16 contestants have successfully completed home quarantine.

Extreme precautions are being taken by the show organisers, to make sure that the show functions smoothly without any disturbances. Since the show is happening amidst Corona Crisis, there are a lot of doubts regarding the show. In a few days, we will get a official confirmation on the show.