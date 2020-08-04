Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to begin on August 30, for 100 days

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Amidst many doubts and speculations, Nagarjuna finally hit the floors to shoot the promo of Bigg Boss Season 4. The show kick-starts on 30th of August. Unlike the speculations in the media, the show will have 15 contestants and it will take place for 100 days.

The inside reports confirmed that the promo shoot was done by Kalyan Krishna, with Senthil Kumar cranking the camera. Star MAA is betting high on increasing the viewership for the channel with this TV show which keeps them on the top place. Tarun, Poonam Kaur, and Shraddha Das have denied that they are not a part of the show.

A lot more names are being heard but there is no clarity on the same now. Stay tuned to us for the complete details.