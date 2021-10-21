Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 46 Highlights

The episode started with Bigg Boss announcing that Viswa got an opportunity to gain 5 eggs. He has to compete with another and have to wear so many clothes. The person with highest number of clothes wins. Viswa picks Kajal but Viswa wins the task and wins 5 eggs. Bigg Boss gives a secret task to Jessie.

Jessie has to make the egg count of 3 housemates as zero and he can take the help of a housemate. Jessie takes the help of Siri and convinces Shannu, Priya, and Priyanka to give their eggs and they accept. The housemates are trying to get eggs from Mrs. Prabhavathi (toy), Priya says that she is stealing from the baskets. Sunny runs and tries to protect his basket. In that process, he threw her and Priya fired at Sunny.

Priya screamed at Sunny and said that she will slap him if he gets physical again. Sunny also got offended by that dialogue and started firing at her. Maanas tries to stop him and the housemates gather around. But the duo doesn't stop. Sunny screams that she should not talk rudely. Priya says that she will and also tried to take his basket again. Maanas stops her. Priya cries saying that he threw her with force.

Sunny talks with Viswa about the same. Viswa suggests Sunny to stay calm. Kajal also tried to explain why he had to throw her but Priya indirectly provoked Kajal as well. Priya tries to steal from Sunny again but Maanas tries to stop. Priya again provokes Sunny by saying why he is sending others to help him and not playing his own game. Siri also comes and tries to steal from Sunny.

Sunny tries to stop them and screams at Siri to stop. Kajal says to Ravi that people call her provoking but it is Priya who is provoking Sunny now. Jessie and Sunny also get into a heated argument. Siri also joins them. Bigg Boss gives Sreeram an opportunity to get 5 eggs. Sreeram picked Anne but the latter won.