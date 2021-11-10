Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny eats the cake!

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the TV shows that is creating a special interest among the audiences. From time to time, the TV show is coming up with interesting promos. In the latest promo, we can see Sunny eating the cake.

In the previous episode, Bigg Boss sent a cake to the house and asked the inmates to decide among themselves about who is deserving to eat the cake. Interestingly, no one touched it and made discussions among themselves.

However, in the end, Sunny has decided to eat the cake and face the consequences. The house is divided about the consequences. A few felt that it would bring immunity and a few felt that it would land him directly in the nominations.

However, Sunny took the daring step and we have to see what will the consequences be!