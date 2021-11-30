Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny has high chances to be in final

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is attracting crowds with five much entertainment. The show began with 19 contestants but is currently running with 7 contestants. One of the inmates will get a ticket to the finale and one of the inmates will be eliminated this week.

The ticket to finale task began on an interesting note and in a couple more days, we will get to know who is the lucky contestant to reach the finale this season.

Sunny is one of the strong contestants in the house and he has high chances to reach the finale. No one has nominated Sunny this time and it comes as a big surprise to everyone. It clearly says that no one has a problem with Sunny and he is clearly racing ahead to win the title.