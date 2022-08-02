Bimbisara: The Makers Introduced Ayyappa Sharma And Samyukta Menon From This Periodic Drama

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Kalyan Ram is all set to entertain the audience with his periodic drama 'Bimbisara'. He is essaying the titular role and will be seen as the king. As the movie deals with the present and past subjects, Kalyan Ram will also be seen as a rich businessman in this movie. So, we need to wait and watch to know what the connection between his dual roles is. As the release date is nearing, they also dropped the release trailer and off late, shared the character posters of Ayyappa Sharma and Samyukta Menon from the movie…

Along with sharing Ayyappa Sharma's video, they also wrote, "Introducing #AyyappaSharma in a pivotal role as 'KEETHU' in #Bimbisara Grand release in 3️⃣ Days, only on BIG SCREENS https://youtu.be/jHl9hwO1BB8 #BimbisaraOnAugust5th @NANDAMURIKALYAN @DirVassishta @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_ @mmkeeravaani".

He is introduced as Kethu and looked completely different in his role…

This is the introductory video of the lead actress Samyukta Menon… Sharing the video, they also wrote, "Introducing talented actress @iamsamyuktha_ as 'Vyjayanthi' from the world of #Bimbisara https://youtu.be/2xSUqAF7Wpk".





She is introduced as Vyjayanthi… Samyukta looked uber chic in the modish attire and sporting in a checkered shirt and denim pants posing with the background of a Police jeep!

Going with the earlier released trailer, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. A few glimpses of his war sequences are also shown. But suddenly makers showcased the present era of the trailer and made Kalyan Ram look in a modish avatar. He remembers his past birth and tries to take revenge on the antagonist! On the whole the trailer looked promising and raised the expectations on the movie.

Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is being produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the songs.

Bimbisara movie is all set to hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022…