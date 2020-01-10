Birthday Special: 10 Facts About Legendary Singer Yesudas

Yesudas… Is there any need to introduce his name??? No… This legendary singer has more than 80,000 songs in his kitty and is still making us top his songs in the playlist with his mellifluous voice.

This 'Gana Gandharvan' is celebrating his 80th birthday today i.e on (January 10). So, we have thought to list down a few facts about this singer for our readers. Having a great music career spanning almost more than five decades, Yesudas has sung thousands of melodious songs and made all the music buffs to turn into his fans.

Be it playback, classical or devotional, Yesudas has crooned songs in more than 7 languages like Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, including Russian and Latin.

As it is tough to pick top songs from his kitty, we would like to bring it to you 12 little known things about the singer for you. Along with soothing your eardrums with his soulful songs, know more about this legendary singer with below listed facts… Have a look!

1. Yesudas introduced himself into the world of music with the film Kalpadukal in 1962.

2. His debut film as a music composer is Azhakulla Seleena (1973) in Malayalam.

3. A musical company established by Yesudas, 'Tharangani Studio' was been merged into a US company in 1998.

4. Yesudas was honoured with Padma Shri in 1975, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017 for his great contribution to the world of music.

5. Can anyone guess how many National awards did this musical genius have in his kitty??? Don't stress your minds…There are 7 National awards – highest number of awards bagged by any singer till date.

6. Yesudas is also encouraging the young artists by presenting 'Swaralaya Kairali Yesudas Award' to the singers who excelled in the world of music.

7. Popular song 'Harivarasanam...' which is sung in Sabarimala before the closure of gates, is rendered by this great singer.

8. Kerala State awarded this legendary singer with the award Asthana Gayakan of Kerala State and he is only the singer from the country to receive this title.

9. Lastly, we come to the personal life of this legendary singer… Yesudas married Prabha in 1970 and has three sons namely - Vinod, Vijay and Vishal. Of the three sons, his second son, Vijay Yesudas inherited the musical knowledge from his father and has become an ace singer with his exceptional knowledge in music.

We wish a 'Very Happy Birthday' to this great and legendary singer. We also hope that we hear more music from this genius…