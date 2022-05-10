‘Blockbuster Confirm…’ Says, Mahesh Babu In The Promotional Event Of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit the theatres in a couple of days. Thus, the promotions are in full swing and the makers are also trying their best to create buzz on social media with a unique set of digital posts. Off late, Mahesh Babu also dropped an interesting video on his Twitter page and gave us answers to a few funny questions…

Describe yourself in the hash tag?

Calm and focused…

What is the funniest direct message you have ever received?

I think my DM is locked… should I open it...

Explain about yourself in emoji!

Smiley (with a smile)

Whom do you want to follow on Twitter?

It would be nice if my wife was on Twitter…

Do you use the edit button on Twitter?

A Big Yes...

Which character in the movie 'Okkadu' will you follow, which will be muted and which will be blocked?

I will follow the Swapna role… I will mute the role of Mukesh Rushi who played the role of my father and I will block the role of Obul Reddy played by Prakash Raj.

Which one of GIF and JIF?

JIF

Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a tweet…

This summer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a blast to all my fans... (Mahesh expressed that it will be a huge hit guarantee).

Here is a funny interview with Mahesh Babu by Bithiri Sathi… Take a look!

Sharing the interview, the makers also wrote, "Watch a super fun interview of Super @urstrulyMahesh with Bithiri Sathi. Be prepared to laugh out loud https://youtu.be/Exft_9jS9ps #SVPOnMay12 #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #SVPMania".

Coming to the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being helmed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is the lead actress of this movie while Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in the film. S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod is handling the cinematography section. The editing section is being handled by Marthand K Venkatesh. After seven long years Mahesh and SS Thaman are uniting once again with this movie.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will be released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!