Bollywood beauty in talks for Nagarjuna's next

Tollywood: On the other hand, Nagarjuna has announced that the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Bangarraju' is going to come out at the sequel of his blockbuster movie Soggade Chinni Nayana will commence later this year. Kalyana Krishna Kurasala is helming this project and is busy completing the final draft of the film and is also working on finalizing the cast of the movie. According to the buzz, the makers are planning to rope in Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha to play a lead role in this movie.

It seems like the makers have already initiated talks with the 'Dabangg' actress and are waiting for her response. If Sonakshi agrees to be a part of this film, we can consider this movie as Sonakshi's first-ever straight Telugu film.

