Boyapati Sreenu and RaPo's next to be in pan-India scale

After making waves with his last cinematic venture "Akhanda", Telugu director Boyapati Sreenu is now teaming up with actor Ram Pothineni, and producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi, for a major project.

According to a formal announcement made on Friday, the trio are now embarking on a pan-Indian movie project. After delivering two back to back hits including Samantha starrer "U-Turn", Srinivasaa Chhitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen has just wrapped up production of "The Warriorr" starring Ram Pothineni and directed by N Lingusamy.

Boyapati Sreenu is fresh from the success of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer recent hit "Akhanda", while Ram Pothineni is one of the most happening crazy heroes of the Telugu film industry.

The coming together of the three for this pan-Indian project is being viewed as a big combination. The yet-to-be titled movie will be made on a lavish budget, the producers said.

About the collaboration, actor Ram Pothineni said: "I am happy to be collaborating with Boyapati Sreenu Sir and Srinivasaa of Silver Screen. Boyapti Sreenu is a huge mass director. Our forthcoming project is a dream project for me and together I am sure we will make a great film. The story of the film has a mass appeal and I am happy to be associated with this project."

Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements that has excited the producer and the actor. More details about the film, including its heroine and other members of the cast and crew are to be announced shortly.