Boyapati to direct Ram?

Energetic Star Ram Pothineni is currently shooting with Kollywood director Linguswamy for "RAPO19". Uppena fame Krithi Shetyy is starred beside Ram for the action entertainer. While Ram is working on the bi-lingual, here comes a major update on his next.

Ram Pothieni has reportedly nodded for Boyapati Srinu's project. As per the grapevine, Boyapati met Ram on multiple times to discuss the plot and script narrations. Looks like things have been approved and the young actor has signed for the project. The project will be produced by Miryala Ravindar Reddy, the producer of "BB3".

While Ram Pothineni is busy with his 19th film, Boyapati Srinu is filming BB3 with Nandamuri Balakrishna starring Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna, the film will hit the screens on May 28. As per the sources, Ram and Boyapati will collaborate after their respective films shoot gets wrapped up.