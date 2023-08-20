‘Boys Hostel’ trailer: Naughty & crazy

Annapurna Studios, along with Chai Bisket Films collaborated to release Kannada blockbuster “Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare” in Telugu as “Boys Hostel.” Debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs played the lead roles in this flick which marked the directorial debut of Nithin Krishnamurthy. Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, Rashmi Gautam, and Tharun Bhascker made cameo appearances. Recent blockbuster “Baby” team launched the theatrical trailer of “Boys Hostel.”

Going by the trailer, the film shows the lives of boys staying in a hostel. While they enjoy their lives to the fullest extent, indulging in naughty acts, they face a huge challenge when their strict hostel warden dies under mysterious circumstances. Things turn worse with the hostel boys trying to make it look like an accident.

The trailer is neatly packed with hilarious and crazy moments. The new actors brought freshness with their realistic performances. The presence of Rishab Shetty and others is a big add-on. While Tharun Bhascker appeared in a special role, popular anchor Rashmi Gautam looked super-hot.

Director Nithin Krishnamurthy produced the movie in association with Varun Gowda, Prajwal BP., and Arvind S Kashya under the banners of Gulmohur Films and Varrun Studios. Rakshit Shetty of Paramvah Pictures banner presented it. B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music. “Boys Hostel” will hit the big screens on August 26th.