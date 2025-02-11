‘Brahma Anandam’ trailer blends laughter and emotions

The much-anticipated film Brahma Anandam marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between legendary comedian Brahmanandam and his son Raja Gowtham. Directed by RVS Nikhil, the film also features Vennela Kishore in a significant role. Bankrolled by Rahul Yadav Nakka under Swadharm Entertainments, the film promises a mix of humor and heartfelt emotions.

This evening, PAN-India star Prabhas launched the theatrical trailer digitally. The story follows Raja Gowtham, a passionate theater artist who gets a chance to shine at a prestigious national event in Delhi. However, financial constraints hold him back until he meets an elderly man, played by Brahmanandam. The latter offers to help but lays down multiple conditions, leading to a series of hilarious yet thought-provoking situations.

The trailer, packed with laughter-inducing moments, takes an emotional turn towards the end, hinting at a deeper narrative. The film also stars Priya Vadlamani, Aishwarya Holakkal, Rajeev Kanakala, Sampath Raj, and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

Adding to the buzz, the pre-release event is scheduled for tomorrow, with Megastar Chiranjeevi gracing the occasion. With Sandilya Pisapati composing the music, Brahma Anandam is all set for a grand theatrical release on February 14, 2025.