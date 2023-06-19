  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Brahmanandam’ look from ‘Keedaa Cola’ looks interesting

‘Brahmanandam’ look from ‘Keedaa Cola’ looks interesting
x
Highlights

Multitalented director Tharun Bhascker’s next movie is a crime comedy thriller called “Keedaa Cola.” Yesterday, Tharun announced that he would unveil...

Multitalented director Tharun Bhascker’s next movie is a crime comedy thriller called “Keedaa Cola.” Yesterday, Tharun announced that he would unveil character posters of the actors from the movie.

It’s already known that legendary comedian Brahmanandam is playing a crucial role in this movie. Tharun released his character poster and revealed that he is playing a grandfather called Varadha Rajulu. He said, “From clutching onto his trusty urine pack (thanks to his pesky sphincter problem) to navigating the world with his incredibly innocent grandson, he’s a lovable bundle of quirks and rants. Brace yourself for his nagging wisdom and comedic rambles.”

The looks of other actors will be unveiled eventually. K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma produced this movie under the VG Sainma banner. AJ Aaron is the cinematographer, and Upendra Varma is the editor.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X