Live
- 2 key accused in Morbi bridge collapse case move High Court for bail
- Changes in eye may soon help detect Alzheimer's: Study
- IndiGo places order of 500 Airbus A320 aircraft; purchase agreement signed at Paris Air Show
- ED seizes cash, freezes bank balances totalling Rs 31.74 cr for FEMA violation
- Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues
- Kaala Bhairava’s sweet gesture for Ram Charan impresses everyone
- Heat Wave Conditions in Telangana till June 21
- Prabhas fans eyes on ‘Salaar’ updates
- KCR directs officials to supply irrigation water to farmers
- KLH signs MoU with SETU Ireland for Advance Biomedical Research
‘Brahmanandam’ look from ‘Keedaa Cola’ looks interesting
Multitalented director Tharun Bhascker’s next movie is a crime comedy thriller called “Keedaa Cola.” Yesterday, Tharun announced that he would unveil...
Multitalented director Tharun Bhascker’s next movie is a crime comedy thriller called “Keedaa Cola.” Yesterday, Tharun announced that he would unveil character posters of the actors from the movie.
It’s already known that legendary comedian Brahmanandam is playing a crucial role in this movie. Tharun released his character poster and revealed that he is playing a grandfather called Varadha Rajulu. He said, “From clutching onto his trusty urine pack (thanks to his pesky sphincter problem) to navigating the world with his incredibly innocent grandson, he’s a lovable bundle of quirks and rants. Brace yourself for his nagging wisdom and comedic rambles.”
The looks of other actors will be unveiled eventually. K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma produced this movie under the VG Sainma banner. AJ Aaron is the cinematographer, and Upendra Varma is the editor.