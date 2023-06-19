‘Brahmanandam’ look from ‘Keedaa Cola’ looks interesting

Multitalented director Tharun Bhascker’s next movie is a crime comedy thriller called “Keedaa Cola.” Yesterday, Tharun announced that he would unveil character posters of the actors from the movie.

It’s already known that legendary comedian Brahmanandam is playing a crucial role in this movie. Tharun released his character poster and revealed that he is playing a grandfather called Varadha Rajulu. He said, “From clutching onto his trusty urine pack (thanks to his pesky sphincter problem) to navigating the world with his incredibly innocent grandson, he’s a lovable bundle of quirks and rants. Brace yourself for his nagging wisdom and comedic rambles.”

The looks of other actors will be unveiled eventually. K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj, and Upendra Varma produced this movie under the VG Sainma banner. AJ Aaron is the cinematographer, and Upendra Varma is the editor.