‘Brahmanda’ pre-release event garners attention, film to hit screens on August 29

For the first time in Telugu cinema, a film set against the backdrop of Oggu artists is making its way to audiences. Titled Brahmanda, the movie has been creating curiosity with its unique theme and is all set for a grand release this Friday, August 29, 2025. Ahead of its release, the team conducted a pre-release event, which was well-received by cinephiles.

At the event, the film’s lead actress expressed confidence that Brahmanda would offer something entirely new to Telugu viewers. “This film will be a fresh experience for the audience,” she said, highlighting its distinct storytelling approach.

Lead actor Bunny Raju also shared his excitement, stating, “I have a very good role in this film, and I believe Brahmanda will be remembered as a milestone in my career.”

The makers urged audiences not to miss the climax, hinting at an impactful ending that would leave a strong impression. Produced by Dasari Suresh, the film is seen as a heartfelt project that blends artistic roots with cinematic storytelling.

Producer Dasari Suresh reflected emotionally on the making of the film, saying, “The script came out exactly as we had envisioned, and we filmed it with utmost dedication. It is unfortunate that our director is no longer with us to witness this moment.”

With its unique theme and heartfelt performances, Brahmanda is expected to strike a chord with audiences upon release.