Live
Just In
‘Breathe’ locks release date
Nandamuri Jayakrishna’s ‘Basavatarakarama Creations’ production No. 1 is the seat-edge emotional thriller ‘Breath’ introducing his son Chaitanya Krishna as the hero
Nandamuri Jayakrishna’s ‘Basavatarakarama Creations’ production No. 1 is the seat-edge emotional thriller ‘Breath’ introducing his son Chaitanya Krishna as the hero. Vaidyo Narayano Hari is the tag line. This movie is directed by Vamsi Krishna Akella. The already released ‘Breathe’ promotional content has received tremendous response. Recently the makers have announced the release date of ‘Breath’. The film will have a grand release worldwide on December 2. The trailer of this film, which was released recently, got a terrific response. The edge-of-the-seat thrilling elements have created a lot of curiosity about the movie. Chaitanya Krishna impressed with his intense and dynamic performance.
The background score by Mark K Robin is very exciting. Rakesh Hosamani’s visuals further elevate the thrilling mood. B. Nageshwar Reddy’s editing is crisp and sharp. The production values of Basavataraka Rama Creations are top class.