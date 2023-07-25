‘Bro’ clears censor with clean U; locks crispy runtime

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej highly anticipated film, “Bro,” is all set to hit the big screens this Friday. The film is directed by Samuthirakani. The movie has cleared censor formalities and received a clean U certificate from the CBFC. The latest information is that the film has a crisp runtime of 134 minutes (2 hours and 14 minutes).









People Media Factory and Zee Studios have joined hands to produce this biggie, which includes Thaman’s music. Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma are the leading ladies of the movie, which also features Brahmanandam, Subbaraju, Rohini Molleti, Tanikella Bharani, and others in significant roles.

















