Can Netflix break the Telugu OTT space with Rana Naidu?

Netflix has released the trailer for "Rana Naidu," featuring popular Telugu actors Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati. The crime-action thriller marks Netflix's first original series with mainstream Telugu stars, and the streaming giant is hoping to make a strong entry into the Telugu OTT market.

The casting of Venkatesh and Rana in the lead roles is sure to generate significant buzz among Telugu viewers, but the success of the series ultimately depends on its content. It remains to be seen whether Netflix can deliver a compelling storyline and engaging characters that will captivate the audience.



"Rana Naidu" is scheduled to release on Netflix on March 10th.

