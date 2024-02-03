Live
Celebration song from ‘Thiragabadara Saami’ unveiled
A delightful entertainer, 'Thiragabadara Saami,' is in the making under the direction of successful filmmaker AS Ravikumar Chaudhary, featuring the young and promising Raj Tarun as the lead. Malvi Malhotra stars as the female lead, and the film is produced by Malkapuram Sivakumar under the banner of Suraksh Entertainment Media. The teaser has already garnered an excellent response.
The recent release of the celebratory song from the film, composed by JB, has added to the anticipation. Lipsika Bhashyam, Aditi Bavaraju, and Chaitu Satsangi showcased their talents in the lively song, enriched by the captivating lyrics of Suddala Ashok Teja.
'Thiragabadarasamy' promises a mix of romance for the youth, sentiment for family audiences, high-voltage action, and entertaining emotional elements for the masses. Manara Chopra, known for her stint in Hindi Bigg Boss, will feature in a distinct role and a special song in the film.
The movie also stars Makarand Deshpande, John Vijay, Raghu Babu, Ankita Thakur, Pridhvi, Pragathi, Raja Ravindra, and Bitthiri Satthi in pivotal roles. Jawahar Reddy serves as the cinematographer, Baswa Paidireddy handles the editing, and Ravikumar Gurram takes charge as the art director. Scheduled for release on February 23, 'Thiragabadarasamy' appears set to offer a wholesome cinematic experience with its diverse elements and talented cast.