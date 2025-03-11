‘Chaurya Paatam’ set for April 18th release

Popular director Trinadha Rao Nakkina, known for his commercial entertainers, is now venturing into film production with his upcoming crime-comedy drama Chaurya Paatam. The film introduces a promising young talent, Indhra Ram, who plays the lead role as a heist team leader. Directed by debutant Nikhil Gollamari, who previously worked as an associate director for Karthikeya 2, the film is produced under the banner of Nakkina Narratives with V Chudamani co-producing the project.

The recently released teaser of Chaurya Paatam has generated significant buzz, showcasing the perfect blend of thrilling crime elements and dark humor. Adding to the excitement, the promotional song was launched by actor Naga Chaitanya and has received an overwhelming positive response from the audience.

The makers have now officially announced that Chaurya Paatam will hit theaters on April 18, aligning perfectly with the start of the summer holidays for students. The team believes this timing will attract large crowds of youth and families seeking entertainment during the vacation season. The intriguing release poster, featuring the main cast with their faces concealed, has further amplified curiosity around the plot.

Payal Radhakrishna plays the female lead in the film, while seasoned actors Rajeev Kanakala and Mast Ali have been roped in for pivotal roles. Notably, the film’s story is crafted by renowned cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni, who also handles the camera work. The music is composed by Davzand, while Hanuman fame Sri Nagendra Tangala serves as the production designer, and Uthura takes charge of the editing.