Chay & Akhil to have cameos in Nagarjuna’s 100th film!

Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to begin work on his highly anticipated 100th film, a milestone project that has fans buzzing with excitement. After impressing audiences with his villainous turn in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, Nagarjuna is now teaming up with Kollywood director Ra Karthik, known for his feel-good dramas Nitham Oru Vaanam and Aakasham.

The landmark project, tentatively titled #King100, will be formally launched at a grand event soon. Adding star power to the ceremony, Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the occasion to unveil the film. Reports also suggest that several prominent personalities from the film fraternity will attend, making it a truly memorable launch.

The latest buzz in Telugu media has heightened anticipation even further—Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni are rumored to make cameo appearances in the film. If true, this would mark a reunion of the Akkineni trio on screen after their 2014 cult-classic Manam, which remains a cherished blockbuster for fans.

As for the storyline, insiders reveal that #King100 will be a commercial entertainer blending family drama with action elements, a genre Nagarjuna has excelled in over the decades.

With the combination of star power, family emotions, and stylish action, Nagarjuna’s milestone venture promises to be nothing short of a festival for Akkineni fans.