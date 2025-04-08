‘Cherasaala’ director Ram Prakash Gunnam promises emotion and entertainment

Cherasaala, an upcoming emotional drama helmed by director-actor Ram Prakash Gunnam, is all set to hit the big screens on April 11. Produced by Kathri Anjumma under the banner of S Rai Creations, the film stars Ram Prakash himself in the lead, along with Sreejith, Nishkala, and Ramya playing key roles.

During a media interaction, Ram Prakash Gunnam shared insights into the film’s vision, saying, “Cherasaala presents a powerful concept that explores how relationships should and shouldn’t be. It’s packed with emotion and entertainment, making it relatable for audiences from all walks of life. I’m grateful to the producers who immediately supported the story and the fantastic team that brought it to life.”

Hero Sreejith, who has previously worked in Kannada films, expressed his gratitude for being part of the project. “This is a special film, and I’m thankful to Ram Prakash and the producers for the opportunity. Our director has dedicated four years to this film, turning down other offers to focus solely on Cherasaala. It’s a beautiful story and I’m proud to be part of it,” he said.

Nishkala, who plays the female lead Priya, said, “This is my first Telugu film, and playing Priya was an absolute delight. The team worked with great passion, and I believe audiences will connect with our story.”