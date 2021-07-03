Chinmayi trashes pregnancy rumour!

Chinmayi Sripada is one of the popular singers in the South film industry. There are speculations that she is pregnant and she issued a clarity on the same. After several Youtube channels reported that she is pregnant, Chinmayi opened up on the same and trashed the rumors.

Chinmayi mentioned that she does not want to share her private life on social media which is why she doesn't like to share her pics with family members and friends.



"You won't see me sharing about my intimate family events. That's how I am and will always be. One wouldn't have seen me share the video of my wedding on any channel. Photos - you'll see what the media shared. I haven't really shared photos that we commissioned. I won't be either. When the time comes I may or may not at all share anything with regard to my pregnancy. And that is MY decision to make. We will 100% never share photos of kids we may have. They will not be on social media and I will make sure of that. This pregnancy speculation is tiresome. Please stop", wrote Chinmayi on her social media page.

