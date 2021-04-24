Chippada Bhargav Repeatedly Raped Minor Girl Before Getting Her Pregnant

By now, you that popular YouTuber, and Telugu actor Chippada Bhargav was arrested by Vizag police two days ago on charges of rape of an underaged girl. The accused was popular through videos of his comedy performances in tiktok, and Instagram. Vizag police, who had called for a press meet, has given details about this case.



Bhargav developed friendship with a fourteen year old girl who used to share her small videos on social media. Bhargav, who used to send messages to the victim asked her to act in his videos. The girl accepted this offer of Bhargav because he was already a celebrity Youtuber. Police said that he called her to his residence at kompally in Hyderabad and raped against her will. He had also videographed her naked poses and had threatened her that he would upload those videos in case she opens up about their relationship.

The accused who often threatened this girl used to repeatedly rape her after calling her to his house. The family of this girl came to know about this after the minor girl became pregnant. A complaint was lodged at Pendurthi police station. Police arrested Bhargav in Hyderabad after registering this case. The accused is being charged under the sections 376, and 354.

These details were revealed by ACP Prema Kajal of Disha women's police station during the press meet. There were rumours that another girl Nithya who used to appear with Bhargav in comedy videos was also raped by the accused. But Nithya who has clarified on this, has denied these rumours stating that she is not a victim and has appealed not to use her name and pictures.