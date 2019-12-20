Chiranjeevi As Chief Guest For Sarileru Neekevvaru event

Superstar Mahesh's out and out Mass Entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Presented by Dil Raju in Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara in GMB Entertainments and AK Entertainments in Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi's Direction is getting ready to release for Sankranthi. Rashmika Mandanna is playing as heroine while Lady Amitabh Vijayasanthi is essaying a special role in the film. The entire shooting part of the film has wrapped up. The film is getting ready to hit the screens worldwide on January 11, 2020.

The Pre-release Event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will be held in a grand manner amidst Fans on January 5th, Sunday from 5:04 pm onwards at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace this Mega Super Event as a chief guest. The team has announced this on Friday. On this occasion Superstar Mahesh said, " A heartfelt thanks to Chiranjeevi garu for humbly accepting our invitation for the pre-release event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'. Extremely happy to have him join our celebrations. Our joy doubles with his gracious presence... Team Sarileru Neekevvaru will truly celebrate and cherish this landmark event. Looking forward to seeing Chiranjeevi garu."

The three singles released from the album of Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru received a stupendous response and became instant chartbusters. Devi stepped out with an interesting update about the fourth single that will be unveiled on Monday (December 23). Devi Sri Prasad has revealed that the fourth song will be a class one and he is spotted working with a Huge Orchestra from Europe. He recorded the song along with an amazing Orchestra using a bunch of foreign Musicians.