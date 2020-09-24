Chiranjeevi explains reason for Sujeeth not doing Lucifer remake

Tollywood: Sujeeth scored a debacle with the film Saaho but Megastar Chiranjeevi offered the film Lucifer to the director. Sujeeth worked on the script and pre-production of the movie but he is now not a part of the film. Chiranjeevi replaced Sujeeth with VV Vinayak. As per the reports in the media, the actor has given a clarity on the replacement.

Apparently, Sujeeth informed Chiru that he could not concentrate well on the project with marriage and other things happening in life. Chiranjeevi too understood him and agreed to let him go. It is then V V Vinayak stepped in for the film. The changes are being made to the script now.

The makers will launch the film by the end of the year and the regular shoot will begin in the next month