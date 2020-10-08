Chiranjeevi Praises His Granddaughter Samhita For Her Awesome Act Of Rani Rudramadevi

Yes… When we witness our children or grandchildren performing on stage, it's totally a pride moment!!! Even our Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi Konidela is also enjoying such proud moment as his granddaughter Samhita (daughter of his elder Sushmita) essayed the role of 'Rani Rudramadevi' for in an act and made us go awe with her ace dialogue delivery and ultimate expressions.

Chiranjeevi shared the video of his granddaughter Samhita's act on his Instagram and expressed his happiness witnessing such wonderful show…

In this video, Samhita is seen all dressed up in regal attire draping a pattu saree and essaying the role of Rani Raudramadevi. Her ultimate dialogue delivery with superb expressions took the act to the next level. Chiru also wrote we can witness such acts if the parents encourage the talent of kids and this makes them do it with much more excitement.

He wrote, "#YoungRudrama

చిన్నారులఅభిరుచినితల్లితండ్రులుప్రోత్సహిస్తే, అదివారిలోఉత్సాహాన్నినింపుతుంది.

#D/O Sushmitakonidela #Samhita @sushmitakonidela".

Chiranjeevi also shared this amazing 'Raudramadevi' act of Samhita on his Twitter page and also dropped the throwback pic of his daughter Sushmita in 'Rani Rudramadevi' attire. This pic was clicked in 1990 and her daughter Samhita carry forwarded her courageous act in 2020.

